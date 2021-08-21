iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.