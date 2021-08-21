iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.29. 942,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

