iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

