iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 290,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,432. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

