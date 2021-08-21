iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

