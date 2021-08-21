iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,713 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

