iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. 453,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

