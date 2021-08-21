iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,774,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

