iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.