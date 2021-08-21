iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $395,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.