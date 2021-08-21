iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

