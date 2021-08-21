iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,400,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

