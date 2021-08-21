iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 435,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.
