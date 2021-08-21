iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 435,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $10,713,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $5,493,000.

