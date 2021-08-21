iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Holdings Decreased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.