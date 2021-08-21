iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 421,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,754. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.