Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

