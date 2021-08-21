Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE NVTA opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

