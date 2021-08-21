Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,213,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 911,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

