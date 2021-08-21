Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISNPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 211,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.