International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. 2,657,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

