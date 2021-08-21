InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of IHG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 116,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,072. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

