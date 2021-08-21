InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

