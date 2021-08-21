Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

