Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Integer were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integer by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 9.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Integer by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,446 shares of company stock worth $1,322,815. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

