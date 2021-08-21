Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $774,373.18

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Insula has a market cap of $774,373.18 and $229.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

