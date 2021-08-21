Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

