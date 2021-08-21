Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $290.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.87. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

