Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.