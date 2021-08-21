Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $82,375.15 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

