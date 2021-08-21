Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $49,623.04 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.03 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

