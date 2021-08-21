Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells 13,339 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.61 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

