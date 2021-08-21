Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $32,074.35 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $32,074.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $91,199.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a PE ratio of -53.39.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTHM. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Fathom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

