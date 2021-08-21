Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $402,468.08 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $511,963.60.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

