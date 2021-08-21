Insider Buying: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Buys $329,314.77 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $46,348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.