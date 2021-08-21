Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 252,264 shares in the company, valued at $353,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

