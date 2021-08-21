Insider Buying: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Buys 11,620 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy A. Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy A. Springer acquired 40,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,400.00.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,751,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

