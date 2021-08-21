Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases 2,133 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
