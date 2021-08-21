Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases 2,133 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.