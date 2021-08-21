Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) COO Buys 7,074 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTOS opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

