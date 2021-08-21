Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Acquires 208,500 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

