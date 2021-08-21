Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $350.60 million, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Accuray by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 307,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

