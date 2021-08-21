Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $104,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

