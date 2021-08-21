Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756,981 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.