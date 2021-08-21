Infinera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,438 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,888% compared to the typical volume of 182 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,584 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

