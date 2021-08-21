Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

