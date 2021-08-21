Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky Acquires 7,000 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Immunovant stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

