IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

