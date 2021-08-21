Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.08 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $306.65 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $483.04 or 0.00985954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00146938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,982.45 or 0.99979901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.67 or 0.00923954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.03 or 0.06617420 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

