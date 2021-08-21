IFP Advisors Inc Takes $47,000 Position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

IAUF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02.

