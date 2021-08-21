IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,447 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 284.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

