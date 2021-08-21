IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $67,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $2,408,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $4,690,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $947,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WISH. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

